Register
07:08 GMT08 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An advertisement from WhatsApp is seen in a newspaper at a stall in New Delhi on January 13, 2021

    'Won't Be Arm-Twisted': Indians Irritated With WhatsApp's Privacy Policy Acceptance Reminders

    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082282218_0:87:3078:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_5ea44920d149d4b119d2051490e41a04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103081082281800-wont-be-arm-twisted-indians-irritated-with-whatsapps-privacy-policy-acceptance-reminders/

    At the beginning of January, WhatsApp rolled out a privacy policy notification to let users know how and when their data is being used by the app. The update stirred a major controversy among over two billion global users who were concerned about their privacy being breached.

    WhatsApp has begun reminding users in India that they need to press "ok" to the notification in the next seven days. Users who fail to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy will have to delete their accounts – as per the app's present rule.

    This reminder comes after WhatsApp was forced to push the acceptance date for the mandatory policy update to 15 March following a severe backlash.

    (FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2020 shows the logo of mobile messaging service WhatsApp on a tablet screen in Toulouse, southwestern France
    © AFP 2021 / LIONEL BONAVENTURE
    'Not Mandatory to Download WhatsApp': Delhi High Court on App's Privacy Policy Controversy
    The in-app reminders have seemingly begun to irritate India's over 400 million WhatsApp users, many of whom have shared screenshots of the notifications on social media.

    Indian WhatsApp users took to Twitter to state that they will not let the app "arm twist" them into accepting its privacy policy.

    ​Explaining its privacy policy, WhatsApp published a blog post in January noting that personal chats between users on the app remain end-to-end encrypted and secure. The app, however, revealed to its users that its 2018-launched app "WhatsApp Business" shares some user data with Facebook to personalise the online shopping experience between merchants and buyers.

    A WhatsApp advertisement is seen on the front pages of newspapers at a stall in Mumbai, India, January 13, 2021
    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    WhatsApp Users Who Fail to Accept New Terms Will Not Be Able to Send Messages - Reports
    In India, 82 percent WhatsApp users are inclined against the app's privacy policy, a study by Indian market research firm Better World–BM Nxt recently revealed.

    The Indian government wrote a strongly worded letter to Will Cathcart, the global CEO of WhatsApp in January, in which it noted that WhatsApp must give users an option to not accept the policy update.

    At present, WhatsApp's stance on the mandatory nature of its policy update remains unchanged.

    In a bid to assure users that their personal chats remain protected without any data being collected, WhatsApp has resorted to various measures in recent months, including posting full page newspaper ads, adding "review policy" banners on the app, and publishing blog posts as well as rolling out official status updates on its app around the world.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, privacy terms, data privacy, Privacy, privacy, privacy, privacy, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook, Facebook, facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse