'Bollywood Terminators': Video of Boston Dynamic Robots Dancing to Tamil Song Goes Viral

On Friday, a video clip of three robots – two resembling humans and one designed like a dog – having a good time went viral on social media in India.
Posted by retired Indian Air Marshall Anil Chopra on Twitter, the one-minute clip shows the robots making shapes during a synchronised dance routine to a popular song from a Tamil film.
Chopra captioned the video, “This is what happened when Boston Dynamics employed too many Tamil engineers."
This is what happened when Boston Dynamics employed too many Tamil engineers.😄😄😄😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/uQYQFafjJJ— Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) March 4, 2021
Some netizens have called the robots "Bollywood Terminators."
Bollywood Terminator https://t.co/qlLit4GyKT— Mark Sleboda (@MarkSleboda1) March 5, 2021
Boston Dynamics is an American engineering and robotics design company founded in 1992.
