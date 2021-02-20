Register
13:35 GMT20 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    KUMAR Ashish

    COVID a Boon for Tokyo-Bound Athletes as it Gives Prep Time: Olympic Qualifier Boxer Ashish Kumar

    © Photo : YouTube/ AIBA Boxing/screenshot
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082137479_60:0:1438:775_1200x675_80_0_0_9a08c596bac619ac859a1c6aa5e36982.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202102201082128056-covid-a-boon-for-tokyo-bound-athletes-as-it-gives-prep-time-olympic-qualifier-boxer-ashish-kumar/

    Indian boxer Ashish Kumar, having qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, will be competing in the 75kg category. He won silver medals at the 2019 Asian Championships and India Open. He went on to win the gold medal at the Thailand Open.

    Indian pugilist Ashish Kumar has spoken to Sputnik about his struggles during COVID-19, about constantly working on his weight and how boxing as a sport is a balance between power and mental strength.

    Sputnik: COVID-19 made 2020 an unprecedented year because of the long break. How do you assess the preparations of the Indian boxing squad for the Tokyo Olympics coming back from that break?

    Ashish Kumar: I could never think of such an unusual situation due to COVID-19. It's far from being an easy situation. The gap that happened, when I had to be home, was not good and I had an uncomfortable time as my training was quite affected. I was worried about the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. I was facing fitness issues due to weight problems in the gap months. I have qualified in the 75kg category and my weight had crossed this band. So, this was a worrying point.

    In hindsight, the gap year may prove to be a blessing for Tokyo-bound athletes as all players have had more time to prepare. Everyone has the opportunity to play more tournaments, attend camps, and prepare better.

    Every year India's boxing is improving, earlier we used to get one medal and then it increased to two and then early last year five Indian boxers qualified for the Asian Olympic qualifiers - and this feat happened for the first time.

    Sputnik: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to scrap the Olympic world qualifiers for boxing because of the challenges posed by COVID-19. How will this impact the Indian boxing squad?

    Ashish Kumar: Nothing can be done about the scrapping of the Olympic world qualifiers. It is a big blow to the Indian boxing squad. Now, only 9 boxers will represent India. As a result of this decision, Indian pugilists in three categories 57 kg, 81 kg, and 91 kg could not qualify. Our players in these categories were strongest and it is unfortunate that they can't be part of the Indian Olympic boxing contingent. Fifty-seven kilos is one of the most competitive categories for Indian male pugilists and now everything depends on world ranking.

    The 57 kg is India's strongest weight category and those affected due to the decision in this category include Commonwealth Games gold medalist Gaurav Solanki, 2017 world quarterfinalist Kavinder Bisht, 2017 World Championship bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, and world silver medalist Sonia Chahal (women's 57kg).

    Now 53 quota places (male and female quotas) will be allocated across Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe, to the best ranked boxers, who have not yet qualified from these regions.

    Sputnik: Boxing is not an easy sport. So, how tough do you have to be mentally for it?

    Ashish Kumar: Yes, it is a tough sport and one has to perform with a lot of physical power and be mentally strong too. In fact, I would say that there should be a balance and coordination between the two. It takes courage, strength, and practice to perform well in the ring.

    Sputnik: Are there any competitions that you will be participating in before the Olympics?

    Ashish Kumar: The boxing team will travel to Spain next month as part of preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

    Sputnik: How is your fitness level? And what all are you doing to work on your fitness? Can you describe your diet and your fitness routine to us?

    Ashish Kumar: Every week our special coaches draw up a new workout schedule to improve and maintain our fitness. They meet and decide what kind of fitness regime we should have, what new techniques we need to focus on, and how to improve our game. During the initial days at the training camp, I worked out with intensity to get into shape, now I am maintaining it and preparing and training for the Olympics.

    Nutritionists decide our diet and whatever we get in the camp is very good. I broadly avoid ice creams, sweets, etc. due to weight problems but give in to the sweet cravings sometimes.

    All of us follow the entire schedule. The days which are our "running days" we begin our schedule by 7 a.m. and on "strength training" day our activities begin at 9 a.m. We go to sleep at the latest by 10 p.m., sometimes even by 9 p.m. In the evening we have practice sessions from 4 p.m.

    We get two days off in the middle of the week and one on Saturday at the training camp to rejuvenate ourselves.

    Sputnik: Do you think it would be good if athletes were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the Olympics?

    Ashish Kumar: The authorities know best. I do not have too much knowledge about COVID-19 vaccinations. So, I cannot say anything on that, whether athletes should get the jab before they leave for Olympics or not.

    Sputnik: Before you, Indian boxers Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan used to fight in the 75kg category. Do you feel any kind of pressure carrying forward their legacy?

    Ashish Kumar: No, I do not feel any kind of pressure. In fact, I feel that I have to perform like them or even better as I am representing India. There are many strong contenders in this category at the moment from different countries, but I am also quite strong. I do get nervous before entering the ring, but I do not get scared and I know that I will do well.

    Sputnik: There was a time when you thought of quitting boxing. Is that true?

    Ashish Kumar: Yes, I did think of quitting this sport after a string of poor performances in international tournaments and I thought maybe I am not cut out for boxing. This happened before 2015. However, my confidence got a boost and I thought otherwise after winning a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championship.

    Sputnik: Are there any fighters who inspire you a lot?

    Ashish Kumar: I am very inspired by boxer Floyd Mayweather. I like his game a lot.

    Related:

    Beijing Condemns 'Irresponsible' Calls to Boycott 2022 Winter Olympics
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief Reportedly Set to Resign After Sexist Comments
    Venues of Tokyo Olympics Undamaged by Earthquakes in Japan's Northeast, Reports Say
    Tags:
    India, Olympic games, Tokyo, Tokyo Olympic Games, boxing match, Olympic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse