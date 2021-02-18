RailRoko: Indian Farmers Take to the Rails for 4-Hour Nationwide Protest Against Farm Laws

Indian farmers have been protesting against three new agricultural laws since 29 November. They want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke them and have been blocking traffic on the outskirts of the national capital, Delhi, to achieve their ends although they did enter the capital and descend into riots on republic day, 26 January.

Indian farmers have commenced a four-hour nationwide “rail roko” protest on Thursday, as part of which they will sit on railway tracks blocking routes. Amid heavy security deployments, the farmers aim to engage with passengers on halted trains to spread public awareness by narrating their side of the story.

The sit-in initiative has been organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 farm unions.

According to key farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the farmers will be providing refreshments like water, milk and fruits to passengers stranded on trains that will be affected by this “peaceful protest”.

Photo and video of farmers sitting on railway tracks in different cities like Sonipat, Jind, Bengaluru, Hoshiyarpur and Ghaziabad among others have already begun to surface online. The protesters can be heard raising slogans asking the government to revoke these “dark laws”.

Sit in Dharna by farmers at Hoshiarpur railway track to support #RailRoko pic.twitter.com/z2DWQqCvtl — Amaan (@amaanbali) February 18, 2021

Farmers have stopped trains at Ludhiana Railway station to support #RailRoko pic.twitter.com/Z9wTk0WZrc — Amaan (@amaanbali) February 18, 2021

​Footage of some farmers being detained by police officials at Jharkhand state's Namkon Railway station have also appeared on Twitter.

CPIML, @AICCTUhq, @AISA_tweets & @KisanMahasabha organised the #RailRoko protest (call given by farmers' orgs) at Jharkhand's Namkon Railway station. Several comrades were detained by police.

Repeal pro-corporate farm laws! pic.twitter.com/3mdbkePx1w — CPIML Liberation (@cpimlliberation) February 18, 2021

​Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has ramped up security measures to prevent any chaotic situation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has stationed more security personnel across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal states.

“We appeal to everyone to maintain peace during the protests so as not to inconvenience passengers,” a railway ministry spokesperson said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting around Delhi against three farm laws that were passed in September 2020 during the monsoon session of the Parliament. Farmers have expressed their anger, fearing that these laws will dilute the minimum support price (MSP) system, as the new laws now require farmers to enter into supply contracts with any procurer across the country.

The government, however, defends the laws calling them "progressive".