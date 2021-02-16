Delhi Police Probing 'Greta Thunberg Toolkit' Case Reportedly Ask Zoom for IP Addresses

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has found herself at the centre of controversy after she tweeted a protest “toolkit” about the ongoing farmers demonstrations in India last week. According to police, the toolkit outlined a plan to spread social disharmony in India.

As part of an investigation into the protest "toolkit," Delhi Police have reached out to the video-conferencing app Zoom requesting IP addresses of the computers that were used for a virtual meeting on 11 January, reportedly organised by a "pro-Khalistani" group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF).

The police have also asked Zoom for the email addresses of the attendees, Indian news agency Press Trust of India reported citing sources on Tuesday.

The development comes three days after police arrested young climate activist Disha Ravi.

Ravi allegedly sent the toolkit to Thunberg via Telegram. Along with Ravi, the names of other Indian youngsters including Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk have also emerged during the probe.

As part of the investigation, the authorities have reportedly reached out to Google as well, seeking the IP address and location info to find out where the toolkit was created. The police believe it was made in India before being posted on social media.

​Thunberg tweeted and later deleted the document last week, after she posted tweets in support of the farmers who have been protesting against three laws on Delhi's borders since November 2020.

Nonetheless, screenshots of Thunberg’s deleted toolkit post can still be found on social media.

Documents shared by Greta. Which shows they were planning for the farmer protest before 26 Jan itself. it depicts international conspiracy against India. #GretaThunbergExposed#IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/wue1gVoqPn — Pratap Singh Singhvi (@PratapSSinghvi) February 3, 2021

​Thousands of farmers from different agricultural states continue to rally on Delhi outskirts demanding the government revoke three controversial farm laws that were passed in September 2020.

Along with Thunberg, other international public figures like Mia Khalifa, Rihanna, and Meena Harris have also tweeted in support of the farmers.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, has warned foreigners against interfering in the country's internal matters.