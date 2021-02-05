Delhi Police to Approach Google Over 'Toolkit' Doc Tweeted by Greta Thunberg on Farmers' Protests

Teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg has found herself in trouble after posting a text document on Twitter related to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The file created on Google Docs detailed ways to support the protest with urgent actions including demonstrations outside Indian diplomatic missions abroad.

The Delhi Police have filed a legal complaint against a controversial document, "Toolkit", with campaigning advice for farmers that teen climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted and later deleted.

As part of the investigation, the police officials are likely to reach out to Google to get the IP address and location where the "Toolkit" was created, Indian news agency ANI reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

Delhi Police are going to write to Google to get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on social media platform. This is being done to identify the authors of the toolkit which was shared on the Google Doc: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

​At present, the Delhi Police reportedly suspect the "Toolkit" was created in India before it found its way to social media.

Paramveer Ranjan, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime), told Sputnik on Thursday that the "Toolkit" outlined a plan to spread social disharmony in India.

Screenshots of Thunberg's now-deleted tweet are flooding social media in India.

Documents shared by Greta. Which shows they were planning for the farmer protest before 26 Jan itself. it depicts international conspiracy against India. #GretaThunbergExposed#IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/wue1gVoqPn — Pratap Singh Singhvi (@PratapSSinghvi) February 3, 2021

​Thunberg shared the document on Twitter after she posted tweets in support of the farmers protesting against three laws on Delhi's borders since November 2020.

Along with Thunberg, other international celebrities – pop singer Rihanna, adult movie star Mia Khalifa, and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris extended support for the agitating farmers on Twitter.

Following the tweets by these global public figures, India's Ministry of External Affairs slammed foreign interference in the country's sensitive matters.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken", the ministry said.

Thousands of farmers from India's agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have been protesting against the new farm laws passed in parliament in September 2020.