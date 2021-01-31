Register
08:00 GMT31 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Security forces arrive at the site of the explosion near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, India, on 29 January 2021.

    Israeli Envoy: 'Evil Terrorist Attack' at Delhi Embassy Can't 'Destabilise' Peace Talks in West Asia

    © Sputnik
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1d/1081920461_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_f79efab988894f933960c265058fa06b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202101311081933993-israeli-envoy-evil-terrorist-attack-at-delhi-embassy-cant-destabilise-peace-talks-in-west-asia/

    A lesser-known group, Jaish-ul-Hind, has claimed responsibility for a blast next to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation led to three vehicles parked nearby being damaged, and was the second time since 2012 that Tel Aviv’s New Delhi mission has been targeted.

    Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka has said that he wasn't surprised at the "evil" terrorist attack at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening, as Israeli authorities had received intelligence inputs on a possible strike over the last few weeks.

    In an interview to Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Malka also stated that Tel Aviv won't be too intimidated to let the ongoing peace talks in West Asia be affected by Fridays’ blast, which Israel says was an “attempted terrorist attack”.

    "These attacks by those seeking destabilisation in the (West Asia) region cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted," Malka told Press Trust of India (PTI).

    The Israeli diplomat was responding to a question if the attack could have been linked to the normalisation of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain last year.

    The Abraham Accords, as the normalisation process is known, were brokered by the Donald Trump administration and mark the first time since 1994 that a Gulf state has opened full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

    Iran lambasted the Gulf states for signing peace deals with Israel, as it has warned them that they would be responsible for any “instability” in the region.

    “Bahrain’s shameful move sacrifices the Palestinian cause and decades of struggle ... at the expense of the US election,” a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry said last year.

    Mossad - Israeli intelligence service - logo
    Creative Commons
    New Delhi Blast Outside Israeli Embassy Reportedly Prompts Mossad Involvement
    Speculations over possible Iranian involvement in the blast at the Israeli Embassy have gained ground after an envelope found at the site was reported to have the names of slain Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the two Iranian heavyweights assassinated in January and November 2020, respectively. Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike, and Fakhrizadeh, whose assassination it has blamed on Tel Aviv, which has not commented on the accusations.

    Iran, in turn, has vehemently rejected any involvement in the Friday explosion in Delhi.

    Meanwhile, a relatively unknown terrorist group, Jaish-ul-Hind, has already claimed responsibility for the blast, something which is being looked into by Indian security services.

    For his part, the Israeli diplomat said that he would let the investigation into the matter conclude before blaming any party for the explosion.

    “Eventually, I think we will understand it all, and the picture will be clear and we will get to know who is behind this evil attack," said Malka.

    The Indian police are scrutinising the travel history of all incoming Iranian nationals to the country over the last few weeks over the Friday attack.

    Malka further informed the Indian news agency that several lines of investigation were being pursued by the Indian investigative agencies, and that Tel Aviv was providing “whatever assistance we can provide and whatever we can share”.

    The diplomat underlined that even a possible link to the 2012 bomb blast was being looked at, referring to the planting of a magnetic bomb under the car of the Israeli military attaché in New Delhi. The Israeli official’s wife was injured in the explosion, which Israel has squarely blamed on Iran. Tehran has denied the charge.

    Friday's blast took place on the day when India and Israel were celebrating the 29th anniversary of establishing full diplomatic relations.

    Security for Israeli Nationals Beefed Up

    Meanwhile, the security of Israeli nationals across India has been stepped up after the attack.

    “We have intensified patrolling in the areas, including, Mcleodganj & Dharamkot with Israeli population,” a police official from India’s Himachal Pradesh state was quoted as saying by ANI news agency on Monday.

    Certain tourist pockets of Himachal Pradesh have a high  concentration of Israeli backpackers and tourists.

    Amid fears expressed over the security of Israelis in the country, Malka issued a message on Saturday that Tel Aviv had full faith in the Indian agencies’ ability to provide security in the country.

    Related:

    Iran Ready to Strike Israel in Event of 'Slightest Mistake' - Armed Forces Spokesman
    Blast at Israel’s Embassy in New Delhi Not the First Time Israeli Nationals Targeted in India
    Israel to Send Investigators After New Delhi Embassy Bombing, Suspects Iran's IRGC Responsible
    Tags:
    India, iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French model Mathilde Charuet wears Italian designer Sofia Crociani to present Aelis' Spring-Summer 2021 collection for the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in Paris, France on 27 January 2021.
    Haute Couture, Virtual Format and One Very Surprising Debut: Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse