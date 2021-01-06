Watch House's Roof Collapse in Kashmir Amid Heavy Snowfall

Kashmir Valley, situated 1,000 meters above the sea-level and surrounded by the Pir Panjal and the Great Himalaya Ranges, has been receiving continuous snowfall over the past few days.
A video from the city of Srinagar in the valley shows the slush-covered roof of a large, tall house collapse under the weight of the snow. The region experienced a snow storm over the weekend.
Watch how roof of a house collapses at Tengpora bye pass, Srinagar #Kashmir following powerful snow storm pic.twitter.com/NiKDlNufr1— The Kashmir Press (@TheKashmirPress) January 6, 2021
