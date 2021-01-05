Moment of Pride: Netizens Shower Praise as Policeman Salutes His Officer Daughter in India

A heartwarming photograph of a policeman in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh saluting his senior ranked officer daughter is winning the hearts of thousands of people on social media.
The picture, shared on Twitter, shows Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter Jessi Prasanti, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the state of Andhra Pradesh as the two came face to face at a police event in the city of Tirupati.
The daughter, a police official in the said state, reciprocated the salute with a smile. She too was at work when greeted by her father.
#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!— Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021
Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.
A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB
Netizens have been heaping praise on the pair since the picure was tweeted by the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, saying it's a proud moment for any father.
I am imagining the pride in the heart of Inspector Shyam Sundar! Such a broad smile :-) What a feeling! And his smile is matched by his equally proud daughter's! Kudos, @APPOLICE100 https://t.co/Z22zhOemxD— Avtar Dr Saundarya Rajesh (@SaundaryaR) January 4, 2021
Indeed a Best Photo of father saluting his daughter thereby his efforts to make her to become Deputy Commissioner - an Inspiring photo to published as a My Personal Stamp of India Post!!...— Arul Varman (@AVarmanM2014) January 4, 2021
Life time achievement of a father and proud moment. congratulations.— KangeyanD (@kangeyan50) January 4, 2021
Only a father can feel so proud of his own children especially a daughter progress in life. I remember when I compared my first pay check with that of my father. More than me, he was elated that his son was earning more.— Ash 'G (@ashishgupta001) January 4, 2021
My #Respect2Father increased when I became father myself.
