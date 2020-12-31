The Unforgettable Weddings of Bollywood Celebs Who Tied the Knot Amid the Pandemic

Indian celebrity weddings are usually a grand affair that go on for a week, with singing, dancing, gala feasts, and bevy of superstars in attendance sporting the latest fashions. But in times of pandemic, the big fat Indian weddings have been reduced to low-key ceremonies with family and close friends.

The year 2020 saw many Bollywood celebrities getting hitched and starting off the second inning of their life with a life partner in pandemic times.

Despite keeping their weddings a low-key affair, some celebrities took to digital route to sent out online invitations, live-streaming their wedding to their loved ones, and also shared a glimpse of their marriage with their fans.

Here are six big Bollywood celebrities that tied the knot in 2020:

Natasa Stankovic And Hardik Pandya

Mumbai-based Serbian dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by announcing not just their marriage but pregnancy too on 1 January 2020.

The couple shared pictures from their intimate wedding and wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

On 31 May, the two had a quarantine marriage and became parents of a baby boy, Agastya, on 30 July.

​Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati announced his relationship with interior designer and long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in May and the couple tied the knot on 8 August at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad city in India’s Telangana state. It was a low-key wedding affair with close family and friends in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka)

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu

Wedding bells rang for actress Kajal Aggarwal, who got married to her beau entrepreneur, Gautam Kitchlu, on 30 October in India’s cosmopolitan city of Mumbai. The couple hosted low-key pre-wedding festivities at home due to the pandemic and organised a reception for their friends and family after their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh

One of the most talked-about weddings this year was of singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got hitched on 24 October as per Hindu and Sikh rituals. The couple announced their wedding with a new single ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ that instantly became a hit. With the hashtag #NehuDaVyah, the internet was buzzing with a glimpse of their wedding festivities, organised in Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh, which went on for days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

It turned out to be a double celebration for actress Gauahar Khan, who got hitched to the love of her life -- actor-dancer Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day. Their fans were in love with their quirky digital wedding invitation showcasing their lockdown love story and pre-wedding shoot.

With hashtag #GaZabKaHaiDin, social media was buzzing with a glimpse of their wedding festivity, which was attended by many big celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal

After dating each other for 10 years, singer Aditya Narayan finally married beau actress Shweta Aggarwal on 1 December at ISKCON temple in Mumbai city. Their wedding was full of singing, dancing and lots of fun.