Bollywood Class of 2020: Debutant Actors of The Year That Caught Everyone’s Attention

2020 has witnessed the rise of some promising actors in Bollywood who shone with their film performance.
Although some lucky newcomers got to see themselves on the big screen as their movie was released, many who made their debut went straight online because of the shutdown of the cinemas.
Among the new clutch of actors, here are a few who have successfully left their mark on Bollywood:
Alaya F in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’
Following in the footsteps of her mother, the actress Pooja Bedi, and grandfather Kabir Bedi, young star Alaya F made a striking debut opposite superstar Saif Ali Khan as his illegitimate daughter in the fim Jawaani Jaaneman. Having tasted stardom with her movie, the 23-year-old actress is busy honing her acting and dance skills for her next role.
Sanjana Sanghi in ‘Dil Bechara’
Actress Sanjana Sanghi (24) was launched in the lead role opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara which is based on the novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. The film's overwhelming reception was increased because it was the last film made by Rajput.
Before her debut as a lead actress in Bollywood, Sanjana did small roles in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Hindi Medium. After becoming famous for her captivating performance in Dil Bechara, Sanjana is all set for her next movie Om: The Battle Within opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
Jitendra Kumar in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’
30-year-old actor Jitendra Kumar got into acting by chance while he was studying civil engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. His web series Kota Factory earned him popularity and led to his first big break in Bollywood as a lead actor opposite superstar Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan playing one half of a gay couple.
Since then, there's been no looking back and the actor has impressed everyone with his performance in his web series ‘Panchayat’.
Hina Khan in 'Hacked'
After sprinkling her stardust on Indian television with popular shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, actress and fashion icon Khan took a leap into Bollywood with her debut film Hacked, directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.
The film got a mixed response, but Hina’s performance was appreciated by her fans. In 2019, the 33-year-old made headlines by becoming the first Indian television actor to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival along with the premiere of her short film Lines.
Sadia Khateeb and Aadil Khan in ‘Shikara’
Before making her acting debut in Shikara - directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 23-year-old actress Khateeb from Jammu and Kashmir was studying electrical engineering.
She was opposite Aadil Khan who was giving his first leading role in Shikara after doing small roles in Mohenjo Daro and Kedarnath. The two actors exuded great freshness and chemistry and attracted a lot of praise.
Roshan Mathew in 'Chocked'
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s movie ‘Choked’ became the launchpad for Malayalam cinema actor Roshan Mathew who starred opposite actress Saiyami Kher.
The acting bug bit him when he was at college reading Physics. He went on to study the craft and as luck would have it, he was able to carve out a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema with films such as Koode and Moothon.
Word on the grapevine is that Matthew will soon be shooting his second Bollywood film, Darlings, opposite superstar Alia Bhatt.
