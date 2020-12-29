Register
29 December 2020
    Farmers attend a nationwide protest against the newly passed farm bills on a foggy morning at Singhu border near Delhi, India, December 8, 2020

    Farmer Protests: 83-Year-Old Indian Social Activist Threatens 'Last' Hunger Strike

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    by
    On 8 December, when protesting Indian farmers called for a nationwide strike, “Bharat Bandh”, Anna Hazare also observed a day-long fast urging the government to revoke the new farm laws. Cleared during the monsoon season of the parliament in September, the three laws have prompted thousands of Indian farmers to gather around Delhi for a month now.

    With the temperature further dropping around Delhi, the farmers' protest in the region is gaining more empathy and support from the general public. In a bid to support them, 83-year-old Indian social activist Anna Hazare has written to the government, saying that he will be initiating a strike in January 2021 if the newly-passed farm laws are not scrapped.

    In a two-page letter written in Hindi to the government, Hazare has expressed severe disappointment against the Narendra Modi government.

    “The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)…Let's see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest," the elderly social activist has noted. 

    ​Calling it his “last” strike, Hazare has insinuated that at his delicate age, he is willing to fast until death to support the protesting farmers.

    Farmers shout slogans after burning an effigy during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near Delhi, India, November 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Battling Water Cannons & Tear Gas: Why Thousands of Indian Farmers are Protesting in Delhi
    The three laws that have stirred the protests are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

    Protesting farmers from India’s agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are upset that the Modi government plans to liberalise pricing, allegedly backing out from its role as a price guarantor under these new laws.

    Thousands of farmers young and old have joined in the protests, which are concentrated along Delhi's borders.

    Despite several rounds of talks with government officials, no middle ground on the situation has been agreed upon as yet that resolves the protests; the Indian capital is shivering in the cold with the temperature dipping to around 3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the government has proposed another round of talks with farmers on 30 December to break the impasse over the laws.

