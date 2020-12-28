India's Famous Sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa Dies at 96

His life and career also inspired a character in the Bollywood movie "Made in China", which sought to smash taboos about sexual health in India. Actor Boman Irani played a sexologist in the movie.

Prominent Indian sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away on Monday morning at the age of 96. Local media reports did not suggest if the obstetrician-gynaecologist, who is survived by his children, died of any illness.

He regularly wrote about sexual health in the tabloid Mumbai Mirror and educated and entertained his readers through his column Ask the Sexpert for more than a decade.

In the 1960s, Dr Watsa was asked to write a health column for a women's magazine – it was so popular that he soon became a columnist for several other women's magazines.

While working for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) in 1974, he proposed a sexual counselling and education programme. Despite criticism from many people, his suggestion was accepted by the FPAI and it opened the country's first sex counselling centre.

In the 1980s, he left his practice to devote all of his time to counselling and education.

"He lived a glorious life on his terms. Today we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila [wife]. He won innumerable accolades in his life and played several roles", Dr Watsa's children said about him in an official statement.