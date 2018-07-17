Register
13:35 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Deborah Giannecchini, who suffered from ovarian cancer, won a separate $70 million lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson in 2016

    US Pharmaceutical Giant Told to Pay $4.7 Bln 'Putting Profits Over Safety'

    © AP Photo /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, Johnson & Johnson, has been ordered to pay billions of dollars to 22 women who claim the firm's talcum powder contributed to them getting ovarian cancer. Sputnik spoke to Mark Lanier, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, who said Johnson & Johnson were still in denial over the risk posed.

    On Friday, July 13, a jury in Missouri awarded $4.14 billion in punitive damages to the women and their families on top of US$550 million in compensatory damages after a trial at St. Louis Circuit Court.

    Medical experts testified that asbestos, a known carcinogen, had been intermingled with mineral talc, the primary ingredient in Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products.

    Six of the 22 plaintiffs have died from ovarian cancer.

    Johnson & Johnson denies its talcum powder has any harmful effects
    © AP Photo /
    Johnson & Johnson denies its talcum powder has any harmful effects

    One of the plaintiffs, Gail Ingham, 73, from O'Fallon, Missouri, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper she had used the baby powder for decades and was diagnosed with stage-3 ovarian cancer in 1985 but is now cancer-free.

    "People need to know what's in there. They need to know what's going on. Women need to know because they're putting it on their babies," she told the paper.

    Mark Lanier, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said the women in the lawsuit had been referred to his firm by other lawyers around the United States.

    Johnson & Johnson has not accepted liability and insists the talcum powder remains safe.

    "This is the sad part.  Johnson & Johnson is refusing to make the necessary changes or even add a warning to their bottles.  We think the reason why is fear over the usage of such a change in the pending lawsuits.  That is yet another example of putting profits over safety," Mr. Lanier told Sputnik.

    Company Behind Some of Best Known US Brands

    A bill for $4.7 billion would bankrupt most companies but Johnson & Johnson, which is appealing against the verdict, is one of the wealthiest firms in the US, owning brands such as Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear and Acuvue contact lenses.

    "Johnson & Johnson is worth US$350 billion.  It will take more than this to ruin them.  There are ways to handle this exposure that Johnson & Johnson can build into their economic models that will allow them to absorb it, but only if J&J gets smart about this.  Right now, there is no indication they are getting smart.  If they continue the scorched earth policy they currently have, it does not bode well for them," Mr. Lanier told Sputnik.

    Although the St Louis trial only involved 22 plaintiffs, Mr. Lanier said there was nothing to stop other women suing the company based on the facts that have emerged in the trial.

    "I urge any women who were heavy talc users who have suffered ovarian cancer to consider bringing such actions," Mr. Lanier told Sputnik.

    So far the company has been sued by more than 9,000 women in the US who claim its talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

    Johnson & Johnson Cries Foul

    Johnson & Johnson called the verdict the result of an unfair process that allowed the women to sue the company in Missouri despite most of them not living in the state.

    "We had Missouri plaintiffs and that allowed us to join non-Missouri plaintiffs into the same case and pursue them as one group.  We believed that we could get to trial faster in Missouri and that our women would get more personalized treatment if they weren't part of a 9,000-person group," Mr. Lanier told Sputnik.

    Talc is a mineral and can sometimes be found in the ground in close proximity to asbestos but the company denies asbestos entered the talcum powder during the mining or manufacturing process.

    "Johnson & Johnson remains confident that its products do not contain asbestos and do not cause ovarian cancer and intends to pursue all available appellate remedies," company spokeswoman Carol Goodrich said.

    Related:

    Russian Researcher Discusses Role of Biomarkers in Treating Cancer
    Russian Scientists Develop Microcapsules Able to Diagnose Cancer
    New Cancer Therapy Can 'Overcome Cancer's Natural Resistance Mechanisms' – Prof
    Researchers Develop Ion Acceleration Method for Improved Cancer Treatment
    Tags:
    talcum powder, ovarian cancer, baby, lawsuit, cancer, Johnson & Johnson, Missouri, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse