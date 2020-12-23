Hoping For A Miracle: Vijay Babu on Indian Filmmaker Naranipuzha Shanavas Being Declared Brain Dead

Celebs and fans of the Malayalam film industry were in for a shock on Wednesday morning as they learned about filmmaker Naranipuzha Shanavas being declared brain dead by doctors. He has been put on ventilator support as his heart continues to beat.
The director, who is in his 40s, was also rumoured to have passed away, but producer Vijay Babu dispelled speculation with a Facebook post which reads, “Shanavas is still on ventilator support. His heart is still beating .... request all to pls pray for him. We are still hoping for a miracle. Shall update accordingly. Pls do not post wrong information (sic)."
Naranipuzha's family members have yet to take the call on taking him off life support. The filmmaker had a heart attack on 21 December while he was working on the set of his upcoming movie.
All comments
Show new comments (0)