Twitter Abuzz as Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Marries Choreographer Dhanashree Verma - Photos

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, weddings are in full swing these days in India despite heightened safety measures. The newlywed Indian cricketer and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have joined the bandwagon as they tied the nuptial knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony on Tuesday in Gurugram, a city in the Indian state of Haryana.
While Dhanashree looked gorgeous in a maroon lehenga with heavy jewellery, Yuzvendra complemented her in an ivory sherwani paired with a maroon turban.
As he starting the 'second inning' of his life, many celebs including cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and actress Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy took to social media to congratulate the couple.
Enchanted by their lovely wedding pictures, netizens have flooded social media with their reactions.
OMG THEY GOT MARRIED ALREADY 😳— Rach ❥︎ (@rachaellllllll_) December 22, 2020
#DhanaSaidYuz #dhanashreeverma God bless 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/ReyPXmYqPV— Mehak (@BtwitsMehak) December 23, 2020
Indian leg-spinner #YuzvendraChahal got married to #DhanashreeVerma on tuesday.— 𝔸𝖉𝖎𝖙ʏ𝖆 𝕡𝖗𝖆𝖙𝖆𝖕 𝕊𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖍 (@aaditya_354) December 22, 2020
