Naan Aggression: Man in India Kills Sister for Refusing to Prepare Flatbread for His 20 Pet Dogs

Last year, a man in the Indian capital of Delhi took out a pistol and allegedly shot his neighbour dead for throwing a rock at his dog.

A 25-year-old man from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was apprehended by police late Monday for allegedly shooting his younger sister dead.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ashish Kumar, fired at his sister Parul following an argument over the accused’s pet dogs.

"The two used to have regular quarrels over the dogs, as Ashish would ask Parul to make flatbread for the pet dogs. However, on Monday, when she refused, he shot her dead," Keshav Kumar, the Superintendent of Police, told Sputnik.

The accused, however, called the police himself after shooting his sister twice.

"The victim has received two bullet injuries - one in the head and one in the heart. Meanwhile, he himself called up his relatives and friends to inform them about the incident," another police officer revealed to Sputnik while requesting anonymity.

He further mentioned that after being arrested, Ashish had no remorse for murdering his sister.

"Ashish revealed that he has shot Parul twice as well as the fact that she used to fight with him every day," the officer added.