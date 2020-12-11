Netizens Go Gaga Over Bollywood Power Couple Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Third Wedding Anniversary

The wedding of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, fondly known as Virushka, was no less than a fairytale experience that took place in Italy.
As the couple clocks three years of their marital bliss, Virat, who is on a tour of Australia with the Indian cricket team, took to social media to share an adorable picture and wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together".
Anushka also posted a romantic picture of them and commented, “3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you”.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Calling them Bollywood’s power couple, netizens have been sharing the best “Virushka” moments.
Aesthetically beautiful💗🥰 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/qtTJ9fLw7o— virushka day💞 (@ItsAlia___x) December 10, 2020
Hpy 3rd wedding anniversary to the most beautiful couple #Virushka ❣️— Nasheer_shaik (@Nasheershaik4) December 11, 2020
😍We r waiting for third person😍@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/w3w29pwQko
#Virushka— Manya Khandelwal (@ManyaKhandelwa8) December 11, 2020
Happy anniversary to the power couples ❤️❤️....
Lots of love and strength ❤️
May u get all the success and happiness 💕...@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli ...
❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/o4doRJksu4
Her Entry, This Song, Him blushing at her, Their wedding ~ aesthetically beautiful🥺💞#Virushkapic.twitter.com/aPfKAwOQvT— Chaicy💙 (@sheisastanner) December 10, 2020
“I found her, she found me and things are just meant to be” @imVkohli— Erika Fernandes (@EricaFarnandis) December 11, 2020
@AnushkaSharma
#virushka pic.twitter.com/DxDhtdVOM5
My kind of love story😭❤️#Happy3Virushka !— уυνιкα (@OMoreySaiyaan) December 11, 2020
Yeh Hai Chahtein × #Virushka #AnushkaSharma | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/T8Noof9myR
This video has got everyone's hearts , Happy 3rd Anniversary #Virushka @imVkohli #AnushkaSharma #HappyAnniversaryVirushka @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OuRE7cLKt2— LatestBuzz (@JSPDevotte) December 11, 2020
Happy 3rd Anniversary @imVkohli + @AnushkaSharma #Virushka 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/zyHrxPeV4I— 𝑼𝒑𝒂𝒍 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍 𝑨𝒓𝒖𝒑 (@itsyour_paul) December 10, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)