Mom-to-Be Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma’s Headstand Yoga Pose With Virat Kohli Sparks Off Meme Fest

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's social media post performing "Shirsasana", or a headstand yoga pose, with the help of husband cricketer Virat Kohli has taken the Internet by storm.
Flaunting her baby bump, Anushka, who is a big yoga enthusiast, didn’t let her pregnancy come in the way of her practice.
With the support of Virat, Anushka performed one of the most difficult yoga poses and wrote, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant (after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support... For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe (sic)”.
While some netizens are finding it cute and adorable, many are giving a funny take on it, as it has broken the Internet.
Anushka Sharma - doing shirshasana won't affect my baby— Mr. Uday Pratap Pandey🇮🇳 (@imPanditJee) December 1, 2020
10 years later :#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/ZAgx5Y09Jt
#AnushkaSharma baby after knowing that her mother was doing shirshasana during pregnancy pic.twitter.com/CblPkZfsuA— Cutting Chai☕ (@specialcutchai) December 1, 2020
#AnushkaSharma Is Doing Shirhasan During Pre*nency...— Tweetholic 🐦 (@AptArpit) December 1, 2020
*Meanwhile Baby Inside: pic.twitter.com/KdtS022oir
Be carefull the baby may came out of mouth. 😶❤#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/L7PpURoyIv— 𝐍𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 💅🏼💄👛👠💃🏻 (@IamNishaKumari) December 1, 2020
#AnushkaSharma #viratkholi— Indian_jon_snow (@Indianjonsnow1) December 1, 2020
via: fb pic.twitter.com/hI7aFWQdIM
