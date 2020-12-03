India's Congress Party Asks Delhi Health Minister to Quit as COVID-19 Deaths Cross 9,000

Delhi witnessed its third and most severe COVID-19 wave during the festive season in November. The number of cases has crossed the 8,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began, while the daily number of deaths in the capital hit a record high of 131.

Indian National Congress activists have plastered posters around the national capital demanding the resignation of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain over 9,000 plus COVID-19 deaths in the city.

The posters say, "Who is responsible for more than 9,000 deaths in Delhi due to COVID-19? Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain should resign". Jain is yet to respond to the development.

BREAKING: Delhi Congress puts up posters seeking health minister Satyendar Jain's resignation after the number of deaths due to coronavirus crosses 9,000 in national capital. pic.twitter.com/7SlSAgka6C — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 3, 2020

​Congress has been targeting Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since early November for the "worsening" COVID-19 situation in the capital city, alleging that the party is busy with PR affairs but failing to provide relief on the ground.

Addressing a press conference last week, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "This is a government which thrives on publicity and advertisement. But the ground reality is exposed at the time of a crisis like the corona pandemic faced by us".

Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal, however, has emphasised that COVID numbers are going down. According to the daily data provided by Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the number of everyday cases has started to decline.

The third wave of COVID-19 gripped the city in early November due to the festival season and increasing pollution levels. The severity of the situation led to speculation of a likely lockdown in Delhi, later dismissed by the state chief.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 3,944 new cases along with 82 deaths. The total number of deaths in the city stands at 9,342. The number of active cases in the city is 30,302.

