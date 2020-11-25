Key Strategist From India's Congress Party Dies After COVID Complications; Condolences Flood Twitter

Last month, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tested positive for COVID-19. Following complications, he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in Gurugram, India.

Senior Congress leader and one of Sonia Gandhi's closest political advisers Ahmed Patel has passed away. The said event occurred at a hospital in the Indian state of Haryana early Wednesday. He was 71.

Patel was the chief crisis manager, the key troubleshooter, the go-to man in emergency situations, and a master strategist for the Congress party and its top leadership for decades.

The veteran politician had been at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram since his health worsened after contracting COVID-19 last month.

In a tweet posted at around 4 a.m., his son Faisal Patel, said that the MP from Gujarat had passed away at 3:30 a.m. local time.

Faisal mentioned that after testing positive for COVID-19 around a month ago, his father's health worsened further due to multiple organ failures.

He further requested all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

Ahmed Patel had served as parliamentary secretary to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985-86.

In August 2018, then-Congress President Rahul Gandhi had appointed Ahmed as the party treasurer. He had earlier held the same post from 1996 to 2000.

Several political leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the president of India's main opposition party Congress, Sonia Gandhi sent out condolences over Patel's death.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi's condolence message on the demise of Shri Ahmed Patel. pic.twitter.com/JiOwjr3j1n — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2020

कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता अहमद पटेल जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है। अहमद पटेल जी का कांग्रेस पार्टी और सार्वजनिक जीवन में बड़ा योगदान रहा। मैं दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 25, 2020

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.



We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

#Congress has lost its Chanakya in the demise of #AhmedPatel, he had played a key role in formation of #MahaVikasAghadi government, said @ShivSena President and #Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT@DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) November 25, 2020