27 November 2020
    BTS

    K-pop Sensation BTS: 'We Hope to Visit India in the Future'

    India
    by
    The South Korean boy band BTS, which has seven members - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been entertaining music lovers since 2013 with their foot-tapping songs. They have been recently nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards in the best pop duo/group performance category for their chartbuster English single "Dynamite".

    K-Pop sensation BTS has a huge fan following all over the world, fondly called “ARMY”, including plenty of fans in India. The BTS band members have expressed their hope to visit India soon after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Jin, one of the band members, told Indian news agency IANS: “We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given."

    This year has been special for the band, as they have become the first K-Pop band to get nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards in the best pop duo/group performance category for their chartbuster English single ‘Dynamite’ which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

    "Our goal with ‘Dynamite' was to give a burst of energy to the listeners and we're just glad to have achieved that goal. We are eager to continue to give hope and joy to our listeners through our music," Jungkook told IANS.

    Talking about their new album "BE (Deluxe Edition)", RM shared: "We created ‘BE’ to reflect our current thoughts and emotions and deliver a message of hope to our fans all over the world. Like the meaning of the title track, 'Life goes on', we want to comfort people around the world through the message that life will continue even in this difficult moment. If that message is well conveyed, we will have achieved our goal."

    The band members went beyond singing for this album. Jimin took on the role of the project manager for the album, Jungkook directed the music video for the lead single, 'Life goes on', and V was given the responsibility of visual director.

    "We consistently try to convey the messages we want to deliver to the world honestly and confidently through our music. However, in order to do so, we've felt that singing and dancing isn't enough, and it's important for us to participate in overall aspects of the album-making process," said V.

    The album has eight songs, which touch upon topics like sadness, depression, how the idea of travelling will change in the future, about hope, especially at a time when many people are dealing with various mental health issues.

    BTS recently won four awards including best song for 'Dynamite' and best group at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards held this month. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
