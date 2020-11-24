Register
15:22 GMT24 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This picture taken on September 24, 2014 shows a worker of an Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) branch counts money as she serves a customer in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade zone during a media trip

    European Interest in China’s Low-Yield Bonds Speaks Volumes About Its Economic Robustness: Analysts

    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202011241081258963-european-interest-in-chinas-low-yield-bonds-speaks-volumes-about-its-economic-robustness-analysts/

    Global economies and central banks have pumped almost $20 trillion in the form of economic stimulus and liquidity infusions into the financial market. With liquidity flooding the financial system, interest rates have softened across the globe.

    European investors have been gung-ho about China’s negative yield bonds, which the country auctioned for the first time last week. For a $4.8 billion Euro-denominated bond offer by the Chinese Finance Ministry, European institutions made orders to the scale of more than five times, at $21.62 billion.

    A section of analysts are of the opinion that apart from giving a chance to European investors to park their funds at a remunerative rate, as their own central banks are offering even lower rates, the mad rush to the Chinese debt instrument depicts the “robustness of the Chinese economy amid [the] pandemic”.   

    Consider this. Globally, central banks have pumped out liquidity worth over $11 trillion in their bid to fight the economic impact of the COVID-19 contagion. This has led to a massive pounding of the interest rates. For instance, safe haven German bonds in the Eurozone. The yields on the German bonds were at (-)74 percent last week.

    Indian flag
    © CC0
    Is India Set to Gain in Global Trade as China Plans to Turn Inwards for Economic Growth?

    In comparison, China offered a five-year bond yield at (-)152 percent, which is lucrative in comparison with Europe. Additionally, the long-term 10-year and 15-year Chinese bonds have a positive rate of 0.318 percent and 0.664 percent, respectively.

    Analysts say there's no wonder why investors are making a beeline.

    A former governor of Reserve Bank of India told Sputnik on condition of anonymity, “The rate differential is only of the incentives. With the pandemic still raging in the US and Europe, investors see China as a stable option and a safe haven. Also, China’s economy is springing back into action. It reveals the robustness of the Chinese economy”.

    In April-June this year, while the global economy nosedived, China posted economic growth. Its gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the trimester was at 3.1 percent. In comparison, all the major economies of the world witnessed a deep contraction in that trimester. China's post-pandemic recovery continued in July–September, as it witnessed 4.9 percent growth in GDP. According to a poll conducted by Reuters, China will witness growth of 5.8 percent in the October–December period.  

    Forex money
    © Flickr / epSos.de
    Global ‘Debt Tsunami’ Predicted as Relentless COVID-19 Pandemic Shows No Sign of Abating

    The Asian behemoth certainly doesn’t want to stop there.

    China's President Xi Jinping said earlier this month that it is completely possible to double the country’s economy and per capita GDP by 2035. In fact, the nation has even finalised a blue print for the same.

    Quoting the hostile overseas environment, the Chinese Communist Party has put the focus on domestic consumption as the driver of growth in the fourteenth five-year plan for the period between 2021 and 2025. The new plan reflects a drift from the strategy of export–led growth that has propelled the Chinese economy over the last two decades.

    The central committee of China's governing party signed the plan, which is to be implemented by 2025. Observing that the “international environment is increasingly complicated” and full of “instability and uncertainty”, the new plan seeks to kick-start domestic demand for economic growth and technological innovation. 

    Analysts also point out that even though countries like India offer much higher yields, it is not an attractive destination for investors due to the high rate of inflation in the country.  

    Economic journalist Geetu Moza told Sputnik, “Even though bond yields in India are at about 6 percent, inflation at over 7.5 percent in the country negates return on investment for the institutions”.

    India’s retail investment in the month of October stood at a six-year high of 7.61 percent. In contrast, China’s consumer price inflation was 0.5 percent in October this year.

    Related:

    De-Coupling India’s Economy from China: Brouhaha or New Roadmap?
    TikTok Deal: China Urges US to Respect Rules of Economy
    Britain Must Take 'Hard-Headed' Approach to China as Beijing to Rise in Global Economy - Rishi Sunak
    Tags:
    interest rates, inflation, COVID-19, Economy, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
    'Hundred Dragons Elevator', the World's Highest Outdoor Lift That Inspired 'Avatar' Creators
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse