Year of Calamities? Cyclone Nivar Looms Over India's Tamil Nadu as Heavy Rains Lash Chennai

A depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal stretching from Kolkata to Tamil Nadu along the eastern coast of the country, and it is gradually intensifying into a cyclone that has been named “Nivar”. The storm is expected to make landfall over some southern Indian cities on Wednesday, 25 November.
Residents of Chennai and other cities in Tamil Nadu have shared glimpses of the stormy rains and unsettling dark clouds blanketing the lands and skies in the region.
The situation today in Chennai's ECR! #CycloneNivar #NivarCyclone #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/f3eO4Y8wS2— The common voice (@tweetsby_) November 24, 2020
The calm before the storm. #NivarCyclone pic.twitter.com/JrjS2fa25i— Buddha (@amasaesle) November 23, 2020
Dear CCMs, this us just starting. It is gonna get worse n worse by evening. Even if we venture out we all will get stuck In our exam centre and wont be able to return back. Pls respond to us@atulguptagst @AniketTalati @kdhiraj123 @theicai#NivarCyclone#ICAI_BE_TRANSPARENT pic.twitter.com/EY9cnh9BzC— Pooja S (@PoojaS33244063) November 24, 2020
Pre effects of #NivarCyclone #chennairains pic.twitter.com/YE1Wxlx0Dg— Aravinth (@Aravinthm32) November 23, 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also spoke to the state chiefs of Tamil Nadu and the nearby union territory of Puducherry ahead of the impending cyclone.
Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Tamil Nadu and the bordering Karnataka state.
Earlier this year, Cyclone Amphan hit the eastern coastal states of West Bengal and Odisha, claiming around 100 lives and affecting over 10 million people. It is estimated that around $14 billion in damages were caused by the storm.
In June, a deep depression over the Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclone Nisarga that crossed over cities in Maharashtra and Gujarat in western India, causing major destruction.
