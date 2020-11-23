'First, Bring Kashmir', India's Nationalist Shiv Sena Chides Ex-State Chief for Claim on Karachi

Former Chief of India's Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, had earlier made a statement regarding "Akhand Bharat" or Greater India, including Pakistan in the vision. Fadnavis of the governing nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently said his party believes that the port city of Karachi in Pakistan would also be part of India one day.

Indian Hindu nationalist party Shiv Sena has taken a jab at former Maharashtra State Chief Devendra Fadnavis for saying that "Karachi will be a part of India one day".

Taking on Fadnavis on Monday, Sanjay Raut, a spokesperson for Maharashtra's governing Shiv Sena commented that "First, bring the Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later".

First, bring the Kashmir that is occupied by Pakistan. We will go to Karachi later: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena https://t.co/z15UjkAI5H pic.twitter.com/gfwMmr34hT — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day: Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, on a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to omit the word 'Karachi' from the name. (21.11) pic.twitter.com/HZ5oFBYEO5 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

​The war of words between the one-time political allies began after a local Shiv Sena functionary asked a shopkeeper in Mumbai to delete the word "Karachi" from the name of the store.

A video in which Shiv Sena's Nitin Nandgaonkar was seen asking the shop owner in Mumbai to delete "Karachi" to something in "Marathi" has since gone viral.

Raut later clarified that the demand to change the shop's name was not his party's official stance.

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2020

​Key functionaries of the governing BJP, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have in the past spoken about a Greater India and called for a referendum to be held in Pakistan to see if its citizens wanted to remain there or wanted to merge with India.

Pakistan was culled out as a separate Islamic country at the time of independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

While the South Asian neighbours administer parts of the Kashmir region, both claim it in its entirety. India and Pakistan have also fought two wars over Kashmir – in 1947 and 1965. A limited conflict in Kargil erupted in 1999 over Kashmir.