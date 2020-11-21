Indian Army Trooper Guarding Border Outpost in Heavy Snowfall Wins Internet - Video

A video of an Indian Army Trooper manning a border outpost in heavy snowfall has been going viral on Indian Twitter. The video appears to have been first shared on Twitter by a leader from the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a retired Indian Army soldier, Major Surendra Poonia, on Saturday morning.
Major Poonia shared it with the caption “Undefeatable, Unshakeable”, also using the hashtag Ladakh, the site of the ongoing months-long military standoff between the Indian Army and China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
Undefeatable...Unshakeable💪— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 21, 2020
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi 🙏#Ladakh pic.twitter.com/tmccMjFrmn
Soon, the video of the border guard was being shared by other Indian social media users as well. Many Indian social media users, while sharing the video, expressed their respect for the Indian armed forces ahead of the winter season.
Undefeatable...Unshakeable💪— कृतिका🗨️ (@Princes_Bharti1) November 21, 2020
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi 🙏#Ladakh pic.twitter.com/IeQB3sDi9M
.#Winter❄️is coming?— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) November 21, 2020
No, it’s already here!
And, we are ready for it! #Ladakh @adgpi pic.twitter.com/roTu7gx6AN
This is indian army @adgpi this is something beyond our imagination, such a dedication & Supreme sacrifices made by India army deserves more. I think the children of our beloved soldiers should get a quota of atleast 5 mbbs seats. #Ladakh #IndianArmy https://t.co/ELo5TgsD06— Dr.Nandita Pokhriyal INDIA (@Drnpokhriyal) November 21, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)