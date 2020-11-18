Indian Army Sets Up Modern Habitat for Troops in Ladakh Amid Stand-Off with China - Video

India has been making vigorous attempts to provide logistical support to its forward deployed soldiers. Recently, it imported more than 15,000 items of specialised winter clothing from the US, with the emergency supply made by activating the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Association (LEMOA).

With the temperature set to dip substantially in the Ladakh sector in winter, the Indian Army has set up upgraded living facilities for thousands of soldiers deployed in forward areas to deal with the troops of the People’s Liberation Army.

India's Ladakh sector receives up to 40 feet of snow after November every year. During the peak of winters, temperatures in some places dip to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"Apart from the smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitat with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops. The troops are not lacking anything and prepared to take on any challenge”, a statement from the Indian Army read.

It further mentioned that troops on the front line are accommodated in heated tents as per the tactical considerations of their deployment.

In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater to any emergent requirements of the soldiers.

A video shared by Indian Army officials shows glimpses of the infrastructure that has been created to support its forward deployed troops at a time when talks to resolve the border situation with China remain deadlocked. Both armies are prepared for a long haul in the Ladakh theatre.

New Army Base Camp set up in #Ladakh.

Army says it has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the #Ladakh sector to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters (-40 degrees)@SputnikInt pic.twitter.com/bWaD3LG1ir — Rishikesh Kumar (@rishhikesh) November 18, 2020

Troops of both countries - India and China - have held eight rounds of talks to reduce friction along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) without any breakthrough.

Over the last few months, the two countries have been involved in several stand-offs. One of the clashes resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in June. Since then, the tensions between the two countries have increased.