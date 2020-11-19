Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan In Self-Quarantine After Staff Tests Positive Coronavirus

Adapting to the new normal, superstar Salman Khan returned to work after six-and-a-half months post lockdown to start shooting for the remaining portion of his next movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". Now, he has gone back into self-quarantine.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's fans were in for a shock when they came to know that the actor has self-isolated himself after his personal driver and two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

A source close to the actor revealed to Pinkvilla news portal that while his staff members, who have tested positive, are getting treated at Bombay Hospital, he and his entire family are in self-quarantine for 14 days in his Mumbai house.

The actor recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai and has been busy shooting for India’s most controversial reality television show - Bigg Boss 14. He was supposed to start shooting for director Mahesh Manjrekar’s movie "Antim", a Hindi remake of the popular Marathi crime-drama "Mulshi Pattern", with his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Now that he and his family have self-quarantined, questions have emerged about his availability for shooting the show and his lined-up projects.

The superstar and his entire family had been preparing for the wedding anniversary celebration of his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, which has been cancelled, says the report.

Earlier, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Rekha, Aamir Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s staff members also tested positive for Covid-19 during the lockdown. But these stars underwent tests and were found negative.