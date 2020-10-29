Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan to Reportedly Kick Off Shooting for ‘Antim' in November

After wrapping up the shooting of a much-talked movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to start shooting for director Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim which also stars his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma. "Antim" is a Hindi remake of the popular Marathi crime-drama Mulshi Pattern.

After wrapping up shoots for the much-talked-about movie “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly all set to start shooting for "Antim", a movie which also stars his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Starting November, Khan will be seen playing a Sikh cop who takes on a gangster played by his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

“His character is very important to the narrative. It will present him in a new avatar, more real, intense and raw, along with his usual hero-giri,” a source told India’s National daily Mumbai Mirror.

The movie, which had been put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown, will reportedly be shot in Mumbai and Karjat in Gujarat State.

“A major chunk of the film is set in a village which will be created at a studio. Some of the action scenes featuring Salman will be shot at a city studio. He (Salman) will be shooting till January 2021," a source said.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Bigg Boss is here ... #BiggBoss14 Публикация от Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) 3 Окт 2020 в 7:58 PDT

The movie is a Hindi remake of the 2018 film "Mulshi Pattern" starring Mohan Joshi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Om Bhutkar, which is based on a real-life incident that took place in the city of Pune after the economic liberalisation in 1991, where farmers were paid money for their land.

It revolves around the farmers who, having lost their land, become petty criminals and ganglords. It plays out as a classic struggle between good and evil, featuring Salman as a policeman tasked with going toe-to-toe with the new criminals.

The actor has his hands full with a couple of other movies including “Kick 2” and “Tiger 3”. He is also shooting for India's biggest controversial reality show: Bigg Boss season 14.