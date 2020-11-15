'Any Hindu Left in Pakistan?' Imran Khan's Diwali Wishes Set Off Twitterstorm

Hindus across the world celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, on 14 November. Though there are several legends surrounding the festival, the most popular one, particularly in northern India, is the celebration of the return of Lord Ram after his epic war with Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, present-day Sri Lanka.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's greetings to Hindu citizens of his country on Diwali, the festival of lights, has evoked delirious comments from social media users in India.

Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 14, 2020

​Many netizens wondered if there were any Hindus left in Pakistan:

Do you still have any left, in Pakistan? — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) November 14, 2020

Still Hindu left in Pakistan!!! Anyway wish Pakistani a happy Dipawali. May Ishwar illuminate light of knowledge. — Tushar Mukherjee (@TusharMukherje) November 14, 2020

Is any Hindu left in Pakistan? 🤣 I thought all are already converted, anyways, Happy Diwali 🪔 — Aakash Landge (@landge14) November 14, 2020

Even in Pakistan, let Hindus celebrate Diwali, do not celebrate Diwali on Twitter — Rajesh Dangi (@rajeshmodimodi) November 14, 2020

You have as many Hindus left as the number of letters on that tweet. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) November 14, 2020

Going by the number of Hindus left in pakistan, you could have easily DMed them wishes directly. It would've given it a personal touch. — Prashant☀️🧘🏻‍♂️🇮🇳🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@prajAddy) November 14, 2020

Some of Khan's compatriots commented on the matter as well, saying that "It's time to fight against India", rather than wishing them a happy Diwali.

It's time to fight against india

Not wishing him Happy Deawali

Shame on our leaders — Tahir Nazir (@TahirNa07475454) November 14, 2020

Others claimed that India doesn't allow Muslims to celebrate Eid in Kashmir, "but we still wish Diwali to all [the] Hindu community".

India do not allow us to celebrate eid peacefully in kashmir but we still wish Diwali to all the Hindu community. A Very Happy Diwali. I hope this Diwali brings you Peace and Happiness. Please find a solution to Kashmir by keeping humanity in mind. — Umar Rafiq Mir (@UmarRafiqMir1) November 14, 2020

I see, my diplomat (Kashmiri diplomat) is busy in wishing their citizens but anyways if u get time condemn Indian attack in Kashmir too. We are Kashmiri but still we have Pakistani passport and we respect Pakistan. Although, you've failed to save our innocent people. — Biyakhan (@Biyakiani1Biya) November 14, 2020

​According to the 1951 census, Pakistan (both West and East Pakistan or now Bangladesh) had a population of 75 million, of which 12.9 percent were Hindus. The official estimated population of Pakistan in 2019 was 216 million, with the nation's Pakistan Hindu Council putting the Hindu population at 8 million.

The 2017 census revealed that 96.28 percent of the population in Pakistan was estimated to be Muslims, while the rest were Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis, Sikhs, Baha'is, and others