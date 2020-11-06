Man Drags Indian Policeman on Car's Bonnet to Evade Fine for Not Wearing Mask - Video

A traffic cop was given an unwelcome ride on the bonnet (hood) of a man's car in the Indian city of Pune for almost a kilometre: police said the incident occurred on Thursday evening when an on-duty traffic officer tried to stop a vehicle when he spotted the people inside not wearing Covid masks.
A video of the incident is going viral on social media, in which a cop can be seen hanging onto the bonnet of the car, as it speeds away on a busy road. A couple of two-wheelers can be seen trying to chase the vehicle.
पुणे: मास्क नसल्याने कारवाई करत असतानाच एका चालकाने पोलिसाला कारच्या बोनेटवरून १ किलोमीटर फरफटत नेले. ही धक्कादायक घटना चिंचवडमध्ये घडली #pimprichinchwad pic.twitter.com/QSmKoyUPvD— Maharashtra Times (@mataonline) November 5, 2020
According to police, Aba Sawant, the traffic cop, was severely injury in his right knee.
"Sawant had to hang on the bonnet of a car for about a kilometre. The accused driver, identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate, was arrested under various sections of the Indian law," a police official said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)