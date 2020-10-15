Busy Traffic: Policeman Dragged on Top of Speeding Car's Bonnet in Delhi - Video

In a shocking incident of rash driving, a Delhi police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in the Indian capital's cantonment area. As the constable pulled over the car and attempted to serve a ticket for rash driving, the irate driver suddenly sped off swooping the policeman on the bonnet of his car.
The cop was dragged in this position for a few hundred metres before loosing his grip and falling off on a dangerously busy highway.
दिल्ली में @dtptraffic के सिपाही ने जब एक कार को रोकने की कोशिश की तो कार सवार ने सिपाही को ही टक्कर मार कर भागने की कोशिश की। सिपाही कुछ दूर तक कार के बोनट पर लटका रहा।बाद में कुछ दूरी पर आरोपी कार चालक शुभम और उसके दोस्त को पुलिस ने पकड़ा और गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/YJKnTgJtTy— Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) October 15, 2020
The driver, identified as Shubham Kumar, has been booked under a relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including assault/criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty and rash driving, a senior police officer said.
