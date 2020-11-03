Indian Traditional Medicines Have Good News for Sleep Deprived, says Federal Ministry

If you are suffering from chronic sleep deprivation - not getting the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep a day - take comfort from India's traditional healthcare system Ayurveda.
Citing a study, the federal ministry for traditional Indian medicines has said the Ayurveda treatment has led to a remarkable improvement in patients’ sleep patterns.
The study, the Ministry said, included “thorough examination and assessment grading before and after treatment of all the symptoms which were selected for assessment. These included yawning, drowsiness, fatigue, and quality of sleep and improvements were noticed in all the parameters.”
Ayurveda considers sleep , or nidra (in Sanskrit language) as important for health and one of the essential dimensions for happiness and a good life. Ill health has a correlation with insomnia.
The study was published in AyuHom, the research journal of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy, which is in Shillong in India's Meghalaya state.
