Spooky or Sweet? Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Turns Poppy for Halloween, Fans in Awe

Bollywood star Sunny Leone had a fun-filled Halloween with her family in Los Angeles, California, where she transformed into the character Poppy from the animated movie "Trolls".
Grabbing the attention of her fans, the actress on Monday posted a picture of her new look in which she can be seen flaunting her pink wig and donning electric blue eye make-up, bright pink lipstick, and a bunny nose.
The entire family seemed to have a blast on Sunday, as they all dressed up in colourful Halloween costumes.
While Sunny wore a sky blue frock paired with pink tights and rainbow sleeves, her husband Daniel Weber sported a checked shirt paired with loose fitting pants held up by a suspender belt, donning a pair of round spectacles. The couple turned goofy in front of the camera.
Daughter Nisha looked adorable in an angel costume while Noah dressed as a policeman and Asher as a firefighter.
Looking at their adorable pictures, one netizen wrote, "The coolest family in the world!"
While another said, "Sunny is a beauty package. A cutie Halloween dressed family", one wrote. "Denial, you look like Raj Kapoor from Mera Naam Joker [sic]".
