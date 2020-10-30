Register
03:49 GMT30 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army officer displays satellite phones at Nagrota military station on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Monday, March 29, 2010

    Indian Army Designs a WhatsApp-Like App for Troops Amid Snooping Concerns

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107224/74/1072247478_0:110:2076:1278_1200x675_80_0_0_82242237f1f165a6da0d9bf11d18bc71.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010301080912459-indian-army-designs-a-whatsapp-like-app-for-troops-amid-snooping-concerns/

    Since 2017, the Indian Army has accused China of engaging in silent cyber warfare and snooping around for internal information, which Beijing has consistently denied. At the same time, the Army has warned citizens about being careful with sharing personal details with foreign-made apps and instructed soldiers to refrain from using them at all.

    The 1.3 million-strong Indian army on Thursday launched a made-in-India instant messaging app called SAI in a bid to safeguard internal communications from being leaked via foreign-developed messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, among others.

    SAI is an acronym for “Secure Application for the Internet”, and the app claims to support secure end-to-end voice, text and video calling services online. As of now, the app is only available for Android devices. It will be utilised by Indian Army soldiers to facilitate secure messaging.

    The app, which has been vetted by India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) – a nodal agency tasked with protecting against cybersecurity threats – along with the Army Cyber Group, has been designed with a bundle of security features. The data collected by the app will be stored in local in-house servers in order to avoid being breached.

    Faisal Kawoosa, the founder and chief analyst at Indian tech research firm techARC told Sputnik that creating apps like SAI is the right strategy to achieve security for apps which are usually the most vulnerable.

    “We are obsessed with network level security and hardly talk and focus about app level security. For a holistic security we need app, device and network level security. Creating apps like SAI is the right strategy,” Kawoosa said.

    Presently, processes for filing the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for the app, hosting its infrastructure with the government’s IT support called the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and creating a version of it for iOS users in the military are in the works.

    Soldiers Warned About Vulnerabilities

    Earlier in March this year, in a video posted on Twitter, the Indian Army claimed that WhatsApp is the latest platform being used by Chinese hackers to spy on Indians.

    "Chinese numbers starting with +86 (China's country code) barge into your groups and start extracting all the data," the Indian Army said.

    In 2018, the Indian Army also asked its soldiers to avoid using a host of applications, including WhatsApp, that were deemed vulnerable to Chinese hackers.

    WhatsApp
    © CC0
    WhatsApp Sees 80 Percent Decline in Downloads in India After 'Pegasus' Spyware Chaos
    Facebook-owned WhatsApp lost its credibility as a trustworthy messaging app in the public eye last November when it confessed that an Israeli cyber intelligence company called the NSO Group was snooping on Indian activists and journalists via a spyware program called "Pegasus" that could compromise a device and get access to all of the target's data. 

    The incident created ripples across the country, over 200 million people use WhatsApp – making it the app’s largest market worldwide.

    Other popular social networking apps like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have also been found to have been breached time and again, putting user-data at severe risk of exploitation and crime. In addition, these companies have also been called out by governments of several nations, including India and the UK, for collecting their citizens' data without full transparency. 

    "Brilliant Move" as Data is New Warhead

    The Indian Army's decision to launch a special messaging app exclusively for their internal communications has been welcomed warmly by Indian tech and security analysts.

    “With Data being the new warhead, the Indian Army’s decision to make its application for internal communication is not only a brilliant move as it helps the Army to keep the private and confidential data away from prying eyes but also puts the Army in the category of select few globally that use their own communication application,” senior cyber security expert Jitendra Soni told Sputnik.

    Soni also said that “third-party apps are not only insecure, but they have also been found to tracking users and even recording the audio from the phones’ mic, hence an app with all the latest features like the end to end encryption, voice and video calls apart from being able to text messages, this app makes the national army self-reliant.”

    A silhouette of a man in front of multiple screens
    © CC0
    From PM Modi to Top Bureaucrats: Chinese Tech Firm Snooping on 10,000 Indians, Report Suggests
    Amid border woes with China that have been prevailing for the last seven months, India banned 233 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged Indians to “go vocal for local” so that India could soon become “self-reliant”.

    Earlier in September, India’s Minister of Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad revealed that out of nearly 7,000 Indian-made apps that reached the government for review, 24 have been carefully handpicked for their potential to go global.

    Tags:
    Chinese spy, Chinese, Military, military, military, Military, military, military, Facebook post, Facebook, Facebook, facebook, Facebook, Facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Upper East Side planter box is decorated ghoulishly for Halloween on 28 October 2020 in New York City. Many Halloween events have been cancelled or adjusted with additional safety measures because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
    Halloween is Near: Skeletons and Ghosts in New York City
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse