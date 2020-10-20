Huge Fire at Chemical Factory in India's Uttar Pradesh State - Video

A huge fire has broken out in a chemical factory in the Kharkhauda area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Tuesday afternoon. Videos from the area show thick black smoke coming out of the structure.
A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Meerut's Kharkhauda. Around 6 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway.#CGNews pic.twitter.com/UK1Q9DyNPd— ConnectGujarat (@ConnectGujarat) October 20, 2020
According to the local fire brigade, six fire engines have reached the spot, and firefighters are trying to stop the blaze. Senior administration officials and police are also at the scene.
According to local police, there are no casualties as yet and the cause of the fire still has to be established.
Since May, there have been more than 40 industrial accidents in India, killing at least 75 workers and injuring more than 100.
All comments
Show new comments (0)