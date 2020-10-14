Watch Black Smoke Rise Over Ahmedabad as Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India

A huge fire broke out at a chemical factory in Tulip Estate in India’s Ahmedabad city in Gujarat state on Wednesday. Visuals from the Tulip Estate showed thick black smoke billowing from a structure near a residential area.
A major #fire was reported at Tulip Estate on Ahmedabad-Changodar Road at 12.30 pm. Total 10 vehicles of #Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) engaged in firefighting at the spot pic.twitter.com/fvmTMrWN4u— Parth Shastri (@parthshastriTOI) October 14, 2020
There were no immediate reports about casualties. According to fire department officials in the area, the blaze reportedly started at around 12:30 p.m. (local time).
"Initially 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and an operation to extinguish the raging blaze was underway", an official told Sputnik.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.
