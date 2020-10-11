Register
11 October 2020
    India's Iconic Socialist Leader Ram Vilas Paswan Cremated with State Honours

    India
    India's left hailed the 74-year-old politician, who founded the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 2000, which offered a strong and united voice to the country’s downtrodden, particularly from the Dalit community.

    India has lost one of the most prominant leaders of its political left: Ram Vilas Paswan from Bihar state, who served as federal minister under six different prime ministers, was cremated at Patna city’s Digha Ghat on the banks of the Ganges on Saturday with full state honours.

    The last rites were performed by his son Chirag Paswan, also a politician, in the presence of legislators from India's state and central government, including State Chief Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy State Chief Sushil Modi, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, former minister Pappu Yadav, and national government ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Ashwani Choubey.

    Paswan, who had crusaded against the government's emergency anti-coronavirus measures earlier this year, passed away late Thursday, days after undergoing heart surgery at a private Delhi hospital. His body was later taken from the official residence in Delhi to Patna for last rites.

    The government declared that India’s national flag would be flown at half mast Thursday in New Delhi and the capitals of all states and Union Territories, as well as on Friday, at the place where the funeral is taking place.

    The politician's last name, Paswan, is that of a scheduled caste in India, placing him among those once called "untouchables". Paswan had turned down a senior-level position in the state police to enter politics. He championed the interests of India's historically discriminated-against castes and tribes, as well as the poor. 

    Paswan was serving as federal minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public distribution.

    One of his major announcements as a federal minister in the Narendra Modi government was the rolling out of a ‘One nation, One ration card’ plan in all states by the end of March, 2021. The scheme would enable people to take their food grain quota from any ration shop in the country.

    Prime Minister Modi has described him as an “outstanding parliamentarian” who resisted “tyranny”. 

    Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Modi and the leader of India’s main opposition party Congress, Sonia Gandhi, are among politicians from across the country who have sent their condolences.

    His son, Chirag Paswan, now leads his party LJP, ahead of the upcoming Bihar State Legislature Elections, which will be held from 28 October to 7 November.

     

