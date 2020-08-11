India's Legendary Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies at 70; Tributes Flood Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): A string of high-profile deaths in India have overwhelmed the nation with grief. After losing some of its beloved stars like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and Sushant Singh Rajput among others within three months, legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori breathed his last today.

India's legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori died on Tuesday due to the coronavirus at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. The poet, who was already fighting 60 percent pneumonia, suffered two cardiac arrests while battling the contagious COVID-19 disease.

The famous poet, who ruled the hearts of poetry lovers in different parts of the country, had a following of 866.3K on Twitter.

The Urdu poet, who also composed iconic songs for yesteryear Bollywood classics like “Hamesha” and “Tamanna”, had updated his followers on his health late on 10 August, while requesting well wishers to refrain from calling him and his relatives.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

​Tributes to Indori are flooding social media in India, with netizens fondly remembering him using his own heart-touching words. Several politicians including Ashok Ghelot, the state chief of Rajasthan, have also expressed their condolences at the unfortunate news.

My heartfelt condolences at the sudden demise of renowned Urdu poet #RahatIndori ji. The country has lost an eminent shayar. May the Almighty give strength to his family members, friends & fans to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 11, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna illahi Raji'un💔

Another day,Another tragedy

Dear 2020, stop doing this to us#RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/3g18pM1pBY — Ubaid Ahmad Peerzadah (@UPeerzadah) August 11, 2020

RIP one of the most prolific writer #RahatIndori pic.twitter.com/Qr6dwSLKbz — Rishi Hisariya (@RishiHisariya) August 11, 2020

In recent months, several Bollywood and Indian entertainment stars have died in India, leaving their fans in mourning.

Apart from Bollywood veterans - actors Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, choreographer Saroj Khan, and music composer Wajid Khan who died due to illness, Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-manager Disha Salian, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak, and Sameer Sharma have lost their lives to unnatural tragedies.