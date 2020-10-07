Indian PM Modi Wishes Putin Happy Birthday, Cherishes 'Long Association' With Him in Call

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Russia recently celebrated 20 years of formally signing of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership. The countries are also in the process of enhancing their defence and bilateral ties. India's defence minister also attended Russia's 75th Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday.

During a phone call, Modi recalled his long association and friendship with Putin, and appreciated the personal role the latter has played in nurturing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.

The leaders of both countries decided to continue to strive for enhanced cooperation in various fields, including on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi also took to Twitter to extend his greeting and well-wishes to Putin and lauded the ties between the two countries.

Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2020

​The greetings come against the backdrop of the Indian defence minister visiting Moscow twice in a short span of time. While his first visit was in June to attend Moscow's Victory Day parade, the most recent was a 3-day official visit in September to attend the combined meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

From cooperation on Russia's Sputnik V' anti-coronavirus vaccine production in India, to reaching advanced level talks to acquire Russia's new Sprut light tanks, both countries are engaged in dialogues in various sectors to strengthen ties.