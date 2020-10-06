India Shows Off Its Air Power With Rafale Fighter Jets Ahead of IAF Day - Video

The Indian Air Force has conducted a full dress rehearsal, including air drills, at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad ahead of Indian Air Force Day which is celebrated on 8 October. The grand ceremony is observed every year to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. A parade is also conducted that witnesses a scintillating air display including various aircraft.
Ahead of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day parade, the newly-inducted Rafale aircraft were put on display during the full-dress rehearsal.
#WATCH Ghaziabad: Newly inducted #Rafale fighter aircraft on display during the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade at Hindon IAF base, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on October 8 pic.twitter.com/tUPuIs552T— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020
Several other aircraft could be seen performing drills, including the firing off of flares.
#WATCH Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force's Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) performing a drill during the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day parade at Hindon Air Force Station, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on October 8 pic.twitter.com/bKVKqjNV8L— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020
#WATCH Hindon Air Base (Ghaziabad): Flares fired by a fighter aircraft today during rehearsal of the Air Force Day parade to be held on October 8. pic.twitter.com/mEfK3cD08z— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020
#WATCH Ghaziabad: IAF's helicopter display team Sarang performs aerobatic stunts during the full dress rehearsal of IAF Day Parade at Hindon Air Force Station, ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8 pic.twitter.com/GIuof0ROmo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2020
Along with the Rafale jets, paratroopers from the IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga also put on a performance during the full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base.
Paratroopers from IAF's skydiving team Akash Ganga undergo full dress rehearsal at Hindon Air Force base, ahead of the Indian Air Force Day on 8th October. pic.twitter.com/weD7YebLk3— Subodh Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) October 6, 2020
The Indian Air Force on Monday announced that 56 aircraft, including 19 fighters and seven transport aircraft, would be taking part in an aerial display to celebrate its 88th anniversary.
"The Rafale fighter aircraft will fly in the 'Vijay' formation along with the Jaguars and then in the 'Transformer' formation with Sukhoi-30 MKI and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter aircraft during the IAF Day parade this year", the release mentioned.
