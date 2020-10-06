Two Arrested in Connection With BJP Worker's Murder in West Bengal

Manish Shukla, a political worker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead by unidentified suspects on Sunday evening in the state of West Bengal. The BJP has put the onus of the killing on Trinamool Congress and the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla, police officials said. The case is being probed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the premier investigation department of the state police force.

A senior CID official said that the accused have been identified as Md Khurram and Gulam Sheikh. The cops suspect the murder be an act of revenge and prima facie they have ruled out any political angle behind the murder

"We have found some links that point towards the killing as revenge and at present there is no political angle in the case. We are investigating it from all angles. A probe is underway". the CID official told Sputnik.

On Monday, the BJP’s general secretary in charge of organisation BL Santhosh had mentioned that more than 110 BJP workers have been murdered under the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to Zee News, Shukla was repeatedly shot in front of a police station in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday.