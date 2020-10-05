Register
14:01 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Outer view of the Manikaran temple and Manikaran Sahib gurudwara located at Manikaran featuring the famous hot water well and the Parvati river flowing by it

    Netizens Miss Visiting Mystic Shiva Temple In the Himalayas Before Snow Takes Over

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Kuvampuri / Manikaran temple
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080671979_0:0:1281:721_1200x675_80_0_0_0a5bba509e0e5e893fdc71294b25b8cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010051080671418-netizens-miss-visiting-mystic-shiva-temple-in-the-himalayas-before-snow-takes-over/

    A little over 500 kilometres away from India’s capital New Delhi, lies the charming town of Manikaran in the foothills of the Himalayas. Along with the snow-capped hills and rivers that grace the aesthetically rugged landscape, an ancient temple of the Hindu god Shiva makes for a major tourist attraction, especially in the fall.

    A shrine of Lord Shiva is situated at the height of 7,956 feet above sea level, in the snowy Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. It is a significant spiritual destination for Shiva worshippers because mythology tells of the deity having walked the lands of Manikaran along with the Goddess Parvati.

    If mythological stories are to be believed, Lord Shiva and his divine consort Goddess Parvati were wandering in the area when the deity decided to meditate. Parvati, in turn, started taking a bath in the blue waters and soon after, she lost a jewel from her earring.

    Lord Shiva
    © CC0
    Video of Ancient, Hidden Temple of Lord Shiva in Kenya Goes Viral on Twitter in India
    Lord Shiva, who was on the verge of performing Tandav – his dance of destruction, was enraged as he was unable to find the earring. Just as the atmosphere grew even more tense, a large serpent swimming in the river fished the jewel out from the waters and calmed the god down.

    Thus the river came to be known as Parvati and the place was called Mani (jewel) Karan (ear), and tales suggest the holy couple stayed in Manikaran for 1,100 years before returning to their abode in the Himalayan Mount Kailash. 

    Because of the hot enchanting water springs in the Beas and Parvati rivers surrounding the otherwise snow-covered area, mist keeps clouding the temple making it look heavenly. Now that winter is coming, netizens who missed out on getaways due to the coronavirus have been tripping on videos of the serene temple.

    The waters in the hot springs are considered sacred, and worshippers are known to dip small cloth bags filled with rice grains into the boiling waters and pull back cooked rice that is distributed as blessed offerings among the visitors.

    Another story around the birth of Manikaran, as believed by the Hindus, suggest that human life was resurrected in the area after a catastrophic flood wiped off humanity from the face of the earth.

    Sadly, there is noone living to testify the authenticity of these mythological stories, but people who visit the temple here claim to have an overwhelming feeling of calmness and composure.

    Nevertheless, the quaint town witnesses a heavy footfall from national, international travelers every year where wanderers and devotees reach for a pleasant getaway and try to get in touch with their spiritual selves.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Abhishek Madan 👑 (@abh1_madan) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by ONEHIMACHAL (@onehimachal) on

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, national mythology, Hinduism, Hindus, Twitter, Twitter row, Twitter, Twitter, twitter, Twitter, viral videos, videos, Himalayas, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse