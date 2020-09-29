Register
15:57 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sikhs & Indians for Trump

    American Sikh Leaders Slam Biden, Say Community 'Safe, Thriving' Under Trump

    © Photo : Sikhs & Indians for Trump / twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    242
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612033_0:148:1201:823_1200x675_80_0_0_60782a3a91e90605ffdf4e3b27a41be2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009291080607268-american-sikh-leaders-slam-biden-say-community-safe-thriving-under-trump/

    Nearly 25,000 Sikh voters live in nine "swing" states in the US, per New York-headquartered nonprofit Sikh Coalition. There are nearly 1.3 million Indian-American voters in the US, many of them living in the battleground states, a recent survey said.

    Harmeet Dhillon, a Sikh-American attorney and co-chair of Lawyers for Trump, and Jasdip Singh, the co-Chair of "Sikhs For Trump" have lauded the incumbent president’s policies, which they claimed were responsible for an increase in representation of Sikhs in the US Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies.

    “We have seen an increased representation of Sikhs in the armed forces and security agencies serving with their Sikh tenets, wearing turbans and beards", Jasdip Singh said in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

    "The community is not only safe, but thriving under President Trump", added Singh.

    Sikhs for Trump
    © Photo : Sikhs for Trump/twitter
    Sikhs for Trump

    The statement by prominent members of the American Sikh community follow allegations made by the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden against President Donald Trump of "encouraging" a culture of bullying at the US schools.

    Singh also went on to highlight that some of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign promises, including legalising marijuana and same-sex marriages, were against the tenets of the Sikh religion.

    "If you ask me how could I support President Trump, I would ask you how you could support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris", Singh said.

    Sikh community members have also invoked an incident from 2011 involving Kamala Harris, when the former Attorney General of California refused to permit a Sikh man, Trilochan Oberoi, from serving at a correctional facility in the state.

    At the time, Harris argued in a Sacramento County Superior Court filing that Trilochan Oberoi couldn't be properly fitted for a gas mask if he kept the facial hair required by his Sikh religion. In her argument, Harris emphasised that no exceptions had been granted since the policy took effect in 2004.

    Sikhs for Donald J. Trump
    © Photo : Sikhs for Donald J. Trump/facebook
    Sikhs for Donald J. Trump

    A petition on Change.Org, which documents the case, called upon Harris to apologise for the incident.

    The Biden campaign launched "Sikh-Americans for Biden" on Sunday, with a stated aim of "protecting Sikh-Americans" in US schools. During the launch Biden's team highlighted that Sikh-American youths were two times more prone to bullying in schools than others.

    "The Biden campaign plans to highlight the specific plans and policies that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has outlined in his platform to address the unique challenges that the Sikh American community faces with regards to racism, xenophobia, and discrimination", a statement issued by the Biden campaign reads.

    According to a survey of voter attitudes among Indian-Americans earlier this month, sixty-six percent of the community’s voters preferred Joe Biden as the next US leader versus 28 percent who favour Trump.

    The survey, carried out by Indiaspora and Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI), noted a rise in support among Indian-Americans for Trump as compared to the previous presidential election, when only 16 percent of the community's voters opted for the Republican nominee.

    Related:

    Pundit on Trump: I'll Vote for Man Who'll Bring Peace Back to US Regardless of What He Paid in Taxes
    Sikh Khalistan Secessionist Movement 'Sponsored by Pakistan' is Security Threat to India - Study
    Indian Sikhs Threaten Protests at Pakistan High Commission Over Disappearance of Girl
    Tags:
    India, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US, Sikh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse