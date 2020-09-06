Register
18:53 GMT06 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks up as she signs required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President of the United States in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

    Kamala Harris Says Trump Spends Time in 'Different Reality', Slams POTUS Over Statements on Racism

    © REUTERS / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080175448_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_97e1df0cca9e39be5ef6d04c1e8c23de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009061080383083-kamala-harris-says-trump-spends-time-in-different-reality-slams-potus-over-statements-on-racism/

    Her remarks come as protests against racial discrimination and police brutality are continuing in the United States. The demonstrations were reignited after an officer shot a black man in the back seven times in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

    Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has blasted President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr over their comments about systemic racism in the United States.

    "I think that Donald Trump and Bill Barr are spending time in a different reality. The reality of America today is what we have seen over generations, and frankly since our inception, which is, we do have two systems of justice in America", Harris said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union programme.

    The California senator said she believes reasonable people would not dispute that there are "racial disparities and a system that has engaged in racism in terms of how the laws have been enforced" in the United States.

    Speaking on 2 September on CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, Attorney General William Barr said he doesn’t believe that the shootings of African-Americans by police are racially motivated and are not as common as protesters against racial discrimination have made them seem.

    "I don't think there are two justice systems. I think the narrative that the police are in some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative and also the narrative that's based on race", the attorney general said.

    Trump was grilled on systemic racism in the United States during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an African-American man was shot by a police officer.

    “Well, you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we've seen in Portland and here [in Kenosha]”, Trump said when asked whether he thinks systemic racism is a problem in the country.

    During his visit, the president promised to provide $4 million to help rebuild businesses that were damaged or completely destroyed during the protests in Kenosha. Trump also has criticised the violent behaviour of the demonstrators. "These are not acts of peaceful protest, but really domestic terror", the president told local business leaders at a roundtable.

    Protesters react after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    US Police Officers Endangered as Criminals Capitalise on Social Unrest Over Floyd Death, Ex-Cops Say

    This is not the first time that Trump has condemned the violent behaviour of the demonstrators against racism. In the wake of the protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer, the president harshly criticised the actions of the protesters, who damaged and destroyed buildings as well as looted stores.

    What happened in Kenosha?

    On 23 August, a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back as he was reaching into his car, where his three children were seated. As a result of the shooting, Blake was paralysed from the waist down. The city’s police department said the officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the incident, was responding to a domestic disturbance. Wisconsin’s attorney general said officers were called after a woman reported that she saw "her boyfriend", who was not permitted to be on the premises.

    The Kenosha police union says Mr Blake was carrying a knife at the time of the shooting. Investigators later found a knife on the floor of his car. Blake was previously accused of trespassing, sexual assault, and disorderly conduct by his former girlfriend. On 5 September, he made a court appearance via a teleconference while still in a hospital bed. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

     

     

    Tags:
    racial discrimination, police brutality, racism, Wisconsin, Kenosha, Donald Trump, William Barr, Kamala Harris, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse