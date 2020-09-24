Two Dead, Several Feared Trapped as Building Collapses in India’s Mohali

At least two people died after a two-storey building that was still under construction collapsed in India’s Punjab State on Thursday, local police told Sputnik.
The incident took place in Mohali city's Dera Bassi area on Thursday morning, said local officials.
Several persons are also believed to have been trapped under the debris, as rescue operations have been launched, India's National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) tweeted.
Local media reports have claimed that at least six people could be trapped in the debris. One person rescued from the debris is in a critical condition, Dera Bassi's sub-divisional magistrate, Kuldeep Bawa, told reporters.
#DeraBassiBuildingCollapse— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 24, 2020
🔶G+1 Building
🔶Roof u/construction
🔶2 reported dead
🔶more victims reptd trapped 🔶as per Fire local Officer
🔶@07ndrf teams on site
🔶Ops On@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @DDNewsHindi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/80yZ3Hy0jI
All comments
Show new comments (0)