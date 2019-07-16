Four-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai, Over 40 People Reportedly Trapped (Photo, Video)

A four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in the Dongri area of Mumbai, trapping about 40 people under the debris, according to local news agency ANI.
Mumbai: Kesarbai building has collapsed at Tandel street, in Dongri. More than 40 people are feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/H2eVbtgaH6— ANI (@ANI) 16 июля 2019 г.
Several fire teams and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force have been dispatched to the scene.
#Mumbai Building Collapse in Dongri - More than 50 feared trapped. @NDRFHQ moves to the spot. pic.twitter.com/abN1Gt5guy— Kirandeep (@raydeep) 16 июля 2019 г.
There's no official information on possible casualties, but, according to fire official Ashok Talpade, rescuers have reached the site of the incident and a clearing operation is in progress.
The incident occurs amid annual June-September monsoon season as heavy rains weaken the foundations of buildings, causing poorly constructed structures to collapse.
All comments
Show new comments (0)