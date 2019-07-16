Four-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai, Over 40 People Reportedly Trapped (Photo, Video)

Last Sunday, India Today reported that at least two people were killed and about 30 others trapped after a building collapsed in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

A four-storey building collapsed on Tuesday in the Dongri area of Mumbai, trapping about 40 people under the debris, according to local news agency ANI.

Mumbai: Kesarbai building has collapsed at Tandel street, in Dongri. More than 40 people are feared trapped.

Several fire teams and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force have been dispatched to the scene.

There's no official information on possible casualties, but, according to fire official Ashok Talpade, rescuers have reached the site of the incident and a clearing operation is in progress.

The incident occurs amid annual June-September monsoon season as heavy rains weaken the foundations of buildings, causing poorly constructed structures to collapse.