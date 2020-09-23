Register
14:57 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.

    Being Forced to Face Delhi Assembly Panel Violates Free Speech Right: Facebook Official to Top Court

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080530490_0:177:3089:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_78a777eab682fbcd936c3f1e7da6fdc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009231080548978-being-forced-to-face-delhi-assembly-panel-violates-free-speech-right-facebook-official-to-top-court/

    Facebook India officials were earlier summoned by a federal parliamentary committee amid allegations that the social media giant had allowed hate speech content on its platform

    Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan said on Wednesday that forcing him to appear before a Delhi Legislative Assembly committee is in violation of his right to freedom of speech, a legal news website reported.

    The remarks were made during proceedings in India's apex court by veteran lawyer Harish Salve, the counsel for Facebook's top representative in the country.

    Mohan has challenged the summons issued to him by the Delhi Legislative Assembly's nine-member Peace and Harmony Committee. The panel is investigating hateful content that made rounds on social media platforms during the northeast Delhi riots in February.

    Arguing on behalf of Mohan, India’s prominent lawyer Salve reportedly told a three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the case that his client couldn't be threatened with penalties, should he decide not to appear before the Delhi panel.

    The Facebook vice president has challenged the summons issued to him by the Delhi panel on the legal grounds that the regulation of the American technology company didn't fall in the purview of the state assembly.

    In its plea challenging the authority of the Delhi Assembly, filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Facebook also argued that its officials had already deposed before a committee comprising members of the federal parliament.

    Representing the Delhi state legislature’s Peace and Harmony Committee, senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the Facebook official wasn't entitled to protection under India's free speech law since he worked for an American company, the Live Law news website tweeted.

    The top court has reportedly asked both the parties to file their responses to the arguments raised against each other.

    The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for 15 October, according to the website.

    The apex court’s bench said the Facebook official didn’t have to appear before the Delhi Assembly committee until the next hearing date.

    Facebook accused of promoting hate content

    The Delhi Assembly panel has asked Mohan to testify before it on two previous occasions.

    After Mohan skipped the second hearing on 18 September, the committee's chairman and Delhi state legislator, Raghav Chadha, threatened him with penalties if he failed to show up for a third time.

    The proceedings of Delhi's Peace and Harmony Committee at the time were telecast live on social media channels.

    The panel decided to summon the Facebook India official after its second hearing on 31 August. The committee had prima facie held Facebook allegedly culpable in exacerbating the sectarian tensions during the riots in Delhi.

    As many as 53 persons were killed and scores injured in the riots that broke out in Delhi's northeast district in the last week of February over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

    Approved by the Indian government in December last year, the CAA aims to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. 

    The passage of the law in parliament led to protests across the country. Several members of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi alleged that these protests led to backlash against Muslims, a process that culminated in the eruption of the Delhi riots.

    Human rights groups and many among India's Muslims fear that the law, in conjunction with two other proposed pieces of legislation, could lead to the disenfranchisement of Muslims in the country.

    The federal government, however, has rubbished the claims by stating that the CAA only helps in providing citizenship to recent migrants rather than snatching it away from those who already are Indian citizens.

    Related:

    New Delhi Riots Provide Stories of Compassion Amid Hate, Religious Conflict
    “Shoot The Traitors” Slogans Raised At Heart of Delhi Amid Sensitive Atmosphere After Riots - Video
    2.5 Million Americans Use Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Platforms to Register for November Vote
    Tags:
    Hate Speech, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse