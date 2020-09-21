Make a Splash: This Bathing Bear Will Make You Want to Take a Dip in Water

Sometimes it’s good to just go crazy. At least this is what a video of a bear having a great time in a bath tub seems to be trying to convey to everyone around.
The video shows a bear beating the heat by twirling in a water tub and just splashing water all about.
With over 1,700 views on Twitter and 350 retweets, this video is a sheer delight to watch.
One netizen commented, "Never thought I would one day, imprisoned in my bedroom, wish I was a bear". Another wrote, "I need more bubbles. More bubbles!”
Just a bear enjoying bath 🐻 pic.twitter.com/CydVybocir— Akki (@akkitwts) September 21, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)