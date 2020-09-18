Security Breach in Indian Government's Computers, Investigation Underway: Delhi Police

The latest suspected cyber attack comes hot on the heels of recent allegations that a Chinese firm - Zhenhua Data Information – is conducting surveillance on thousands of Indians, including the Prime Minister, the President, the Vice-President and the Army Chief.

Computers containing data relating to national security and political leaders such as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi were compromised after a cyber attack was recorded at the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Delhi Police revealed on Friday.

The incident occurred in early September but it was revealed today.

India’s largest data agency, National Informatics Centre, sets up and maintains information and communication technology and security for the government.

Police received a complaint regarding the malware attack that has affected hundreds of computers at the NIC and Ministry of Electronics and Informational Technology (MeitY).

A senior police officer told Sputnik that an employee of the ministry had received an email at the beginning of the month with some attachments which, when opened, deleted all the data in his system. "It was found to be a malware and bug and has since affected hundreds of computers of both NIC and MeitY,” the officer added.

He also said that the affected computers had data related to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Indian citizens and senior government functionaries.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered a case on the basis of the NIC employee’s complaint and it has started investigating into the case.

“An initial investigation found the origins of the bug from an IT company in Karnataka state’s Bengaluru city. However, we are also investigating the possibility that the email containing the bug was sent from the United States via a proxy server to the Bengaluru-based firm. Further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

In the Chinese firm Zhenhua’s case the government has also constituted a special committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study the allegations and have been asked to submit a report inside 30 days.